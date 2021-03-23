ROSELAWN, Ind, — A Music Jam and Fish Fry will take place at the Roselawn American Legion Post 238, located 2 miles west of I-65 on State Road 10 on Friday April 2, 2021.
Menus will include fish $10, combo $10, shrimp $8, and chicken strips $6.
All meals served with baked potato or fries, Cole Slaw and bread. Also available are Hush Puppies.
Cash Door Prize at 8:00 pm, and a 50/50 drawing.
Betty Tetzlaff, Dean Kingma, and other musicians will be there to play your favorite tunes.
Doors open 4:00 pm. Music starts at 4:30 pm, and food starts 5:30 pm
For more information call Betty at (219) 345-5825.