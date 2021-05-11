MOROCCO, Ind. — After a two-year hiatus, Beaver Fest is coming back to Morocco this Memorial Day Weekend.
The main day of the celebration will be Saturday, May 29 with events scheduled from 8 a.m. to midnight.
“As a kid, I remembered all the festivals the local towns had,” said Dustin Gary of the Beaver Fest Committee. “Our goal is to try and start it again small and raise money each year to keep it going while also adding to it.”
The first Beaver Fest took place in 2017 around Betty Kessler Park. That event was expanded on for 2018 with a band, and numerous events with cash prizes around Sam Rice Park. However, a heatwave affected attendance, and the festival was not held the following year and wasn’t even considered for 2020 because of COVID.
This year all the activities are being planned for the downtown area.
“We have a band/DJ donating their time to provide music for us all day — Devil Baby which is made up of members from the Region,” added Gary. “They are a great group of guys and they will be a big help for us and the festival.”
Gary credits the committee and the community support for getting Beaver Fest off the ground for this year.
“We have a lot of people and businesses donating their time to make this happen,” Gary added. “To me, that is what it is all about — that community spirit. We need to have more things for kids to do, and festivals are something that small towns need.”
The Saturday schedule is jam-packed:
- Townwide yard sales - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (All weekend)
- Vendors set up - 8 a.m.
- Vendors start - 9 a.m.
- Bingo and Texas Holdem - 10 a.m. to. 4 p.m.
- County Highway Plow Painting for kids
- Music 12 p.m. to. 4 p.m.
- Kids games 12 p.m. to. 4 p.m.
- Car Show 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Child Safety Identification Kits 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Parade lineup - 4 p.m.
- Parade start - 4:30 p.m.
- DJ, Street Dance, Beer Garden 4:30 p.m. to midnight
- Bingo and Texas Holdem starts again at 5:30 p.m.
- Morocco Alumni Dinner 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Community Center
On Sunday, there will be a pancake breakfast at the firehouse from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Morocco Hustle 5K/10K will begin at 8 a.m. with registration at 7:15 a.m.
Fireworks will take place at dusk from Sam Rice Memorial Park.
Monday will feature a memorial service at Recher Park starting at 11 a.m.
Make sure to check out the Beaver Fest Facebook page for updates.