BROOK — Medicare 101 is back with updates for 2021! The Brook Public Library is excited to announce the return of this valuable program, free for anyone wishing to participate.
The educational program, led by LifeSmart Senior Services, will help participants understand the Medicare system as well as any changes for the 2021. This is a great opportunity for anyone new to Medicare as well as current participants looking for updated information about the coming year.
THIS IS NOT A SALES MEETING. This is strictly an information based, educational program.
These meetings will be held virtually via Zoom. For those who do not wish to participate online, there is a phone option. Please call the library (219-275-2471) for the Meeting ID and Passcode.
October Classes
- Oct 10th and 24th at 3:30 PM
- Oct 14th at 6:00 PM
- Oct 30th at 9:30 AM
November Classes
- Nov 4th at 6:00 PM
- Nov 14th at 3:30 PM
- Nov 20th at 9:30 AM