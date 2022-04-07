LAKE VILLAGE - The Lake Village Presbyterian Church, located at 9412 North 300 West in Lake Village will have a Good Friday Evening Service on Friday, April 15th at 6:30pm in the church sanctuary with Pastor Jay Janke officiating.
Church members will share a skit / dialog on the last few hours of Jesus' life. Visitors are invited to join in the church sanctuary for a powerful and moving skit as the congregation experiences the trial of Jesus, the walk with him to Calvary, and hearing Jesus' last words at the crucifixion.
Easter morning, Sunday, April 17, the community will have two great opportunities to celebrate Jesus’ resurrection: the “Son Rise” Service at 8AM in the church sanctuary then outside to the cross (weather permitting), followed by a continental breakfast at 8:30AM. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9:30AM.
Regular Worship service begins at 10:30AM. Pastor Jay Janke will be sharing God’s Word in a sermon titled “An Empty Tomb.” Special music is planned and Holy Communion will be served for this family-friendly day.
After the children’s message, the children will go to the fellowship hall for Kamp Kao (crafts and an Easter Egg Hunt.)
The community is welcome to attend these Holy Week activities. For more information, contact the church office at 219-992-3466.