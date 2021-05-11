LAKE VILLAGE, Ind. — The annual Spring Fish Fry and Chicken Dinner will be held at the Lake Village Fire House Community hall located at 9728 N. 300 W. in Lake Village, on Friday, May 14th, 4:00pm -7:00pm.
The dinner consists of Fish and Chicken Tenders, French Fries, Cole Slaw, Apple Sauce, Coffee, Lemonade, Tea and Home-made Desserts. Adults and Children 6 – 12 years may purchase a meal. Children 5 years and younger are free.
For dine-in, masks are required due to local Covid-19 guidelines when entering, exiting and going through the food line. Social distancing will be in place and inside seating is limited. There will be curbside carry-out pick-up. Please watch for directions as you enter the firehouse parking lot. We appreciate your support and understanding of the Covid-19 mandates. The food is prepared by the Knights of Columbus in Lowell and hosted by the Lake Village Presbyterian Women.
For additional information, please call the Lake Village Presbyterian church office at 219-992-3466.