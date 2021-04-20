KENTLAND, Ind. — The next meeting of the KHS Alumni and Friends Committee will be Thursday, May 6 at 4:00 at the Kentland Town Hall. Invitations/envelopes will be stuffed, addressed and stamped for mailing. Reports from committee members regarding their area of responsibility will be heard and final decisions will be made. This is not a closed committee. Anyone is eligible to serve on the committee.
For more information call either Marlene Sondgerath at 219-474-0589 or Dave Miller at 574-721-2502.