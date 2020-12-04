Letters to Santa
Mail your letter to Santa through Kentland Public Library's Elf Express. Our library mail elf Noel will make sure to place your child's letter on top of Santa's desk, for Old Saint Nick to send a speedy response. Here's how it works: First: write your letter to Santa. Second: Mom or Dad need to fill out the Parental Verification Form. This is very important, as Santa may know where you live, but his elves don't.
Forms are available at the library or find the link online on the library's Facebook page or website ( kentland.lib.in.us ). Then you and your child are ready to head on over to KPL to mail your letter through the Elf Express Box located in the children's department. For more information please call Miss Lane at 219-474-5044 ext:7 or message her through KPL Facebook Page.
Grab & Go Santa's Workshop
Grab & Go Santa's Workshop at the Kentland Public Library continues through Saturday December 19th. There will be an assortment of Christmas gifts and decorations to make. Crafts will be switched out each Monday giving your child an opportunity to make a different gift weekly for their family or friends. All ages welcome. For more information please contact Miss Lane at 219-474-5044 ext:7 or message her through the Kentland Public Library's Facebook page.
Grab n Go STEM Activity Christmas kit
Kids ages 8-13 can stop by the Kentland Library to pick up your Grab n Go STEM Activity Kit. Kits are available Dec. 7th through Dec. 19th. Included in the STEM kit are directions and a few needed supplies for conducting the "Melting Ice Experiment" which can be done in the comfort of your own home. For more fun ideas to try at home be sure to check out the library's collection of science experiments and craft activity books. Need more information, contact us through KPL's Facebook Messenger or call 219-474-5044 ext:7.
Virtual Family Fun Night
Kentland Library's Family Fun Night goes Virtual this year & features everyone's favorite holiday celebrity, Santa Claus. You are invited to listen to Santa as he reads by the library's fireplace, "Brave Little Camper Saves Christmas" by Holly Berry Byrd . Virtual Santa will be visiting KPL's Facebook page from Dec. 16th through Dec. 30. Make it a family time as all ages will enjoy listening to Santa read a holiday story. For more information please call 219-474-5044 ext:7 or message us through our Facebook page.
Virtual Story Hour & Craft
Kentland Library's Virtual Story Hour & Craft for December features all things Christmas. Join in on the virtual fun anytime from Dec. 7 through Dec. 19. Stop by the library to pick up your Story Hour Craft kit so you will be ready to make your own set of Reindeer Antlers.
Tune into KPL's Facebook Page to watch & listen to the classic story:"The Night Before Christmas" by Clement C. Moore read by our own children's librarian, Miss Lane. After the story, you will be shown how to assemble the Reindeer Antlers & how to play Snowman Bingo.
Miss Lane wraps up the program by teaching kids a fun Christmas finger play called "A Shy Santa". The interest level for this program is ages 6 & under. Need more information, you can reach the library in the following ways: message us through KPL's Facebook Page; ask when you stop by the library to pick up your Story Hour Craft; or call 219-474-5044 ext:7.