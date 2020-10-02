Halloween Family Trivia at Kentland Library
KENTLAND —Bring your whole family into the Halloween Spirit by playing Kentland Public Library's Halloween Family Trivia, a virtual program available on KPL's Facebook page beginning Wednesday afternoon on Oct. 14th. Questions range from easy to difficult making this game enjoyable for ages 6 to old as dirt.
Participants may get their name into a drawing for a candybar by doing the following: have a KPL library account; post their score online; and privately message KPL through their Facebook messenger with their contact information (or call Miss Lane directly at 219-474-5044 ext:7).
Each family is eligible to enter the drawing once, however we encourage you to play the game as many times as you'd like! For more information call 219-474-5044 ext:7, visit kentland.lib.in.us , or check out the Kentland Public Library's Facebook Page.
Virtual Little Wigglers
Join Children's Librarian, Ashlyn Lane, between Oct. 5-17, for Kentland Library's Virtual Little Wigglers program. Have fun learning the Halloween Finger-Play: We're Seven Grubby Goblins. Follow along or see how to make a ghost craft using a paper plate, markers, and toilet paper strips or white crepe paper streamers. Miss Ashlyn ends the program with an activity challenge that will sure to be fun. Interest level is for kids 2 & under. For more information contact us through KPL's Facebook messenger; call 219-474-5044 ext:7 or check out the library's web page for a link to the program.