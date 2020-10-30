KPL Virtual Story Hour
Supplies for Kentland Library's Thanksgiving Virtual Story Hour craft will be available beginning Nov. 2 in the children's department & while you are there picking up your supplies pick out some books to enjoy at home. Beginning Nov. 9 & continuing through Nov. 21, children ages 6 & under are invited to listen to Miss Lane read a story & guide you through a special Thanksgiving craft & activity.
For more information give us a call at 219-474-5044 ext:7, visit kentland.lib.in.us , or check out our Facebook Page.
Thanksgiving Virtual Little Wigglers
Join Children's Librarian, Ashlyn Lane, between Nov. 16-27, for Kentland Library's Virtual Little Wigglers program. Have fun learning the Thanksgiving Finger-Play: "10 Little Turkeys" along with a special Thanksgiving craft & activity planned just for you. Supplies for the craft will be available for pick up in a Grab & Go bag in our Children's Department & while you are here check out some books. Interest level is for kids 2 & under. For more information contact us through KPL's Facebook messenger; call 219-474-5044 ext:7 or check out the library's web page for a link to the program.
Grab n Go STEM Thanksgiving Activity Kits
Stop by the Kentland Library beginning Nov. 9 & running through Nov. 21 to pick up a Thanksgiving STEM Grab n Go Activity Kit for kids ages 8-13. When picking up your kit, check out the library's collection of science & craft books for more fun ideas to try. Enjoy the fun of our Mayflower experiment in the comfort of your home. For more information contact us through KPL's Facebook Messenger or call 219-474-5044 ext:7or visit the library's website at kentland.lib.in.us.