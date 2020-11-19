Thanksgiving Hours
The Kentland Public Library will be closed on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The library will reopen on Saturday, November 28 from 8:00 a.m.-Noon. Patrons are reminded that the book return located at the Graham Street door is open 24/7 to return library materials.
Grab & Go Santa's Workshop
Grab & Go Santa's Workshop at the Kentland Public Library will be running from Monday, November 30th through Saturday, December 19th. There will be an assortment of Christmas gifts and decorations to make. Crafts will be switched out each Monday giving your child an opportunity to make a different gift weekly for their family or friends. All ages welcome. For more information please contact Miss Lane at 219-474-5044 ext:7 or message her through the Kentland Public Library's Facebook page.
Letters to Santa
Mail your letter to Santa through the Kentland Public Library's Elf Express. Our library mail elf Noel will make sure to place your child's letter on top of Santa's desk, for Old Saint Nick to send a speedy response. Here's how it works: First: write your letter to Santa. Second: Mom or Dad need to fill out the Parental Verification Form. This is very important, as Santa may know where you live, but his elves don't.
Forms are available at the library or find the link online on the library's Facebook page or website ( kentland.lib.in.us ). Then you and your child are ready to head on over to KPL to mail your letter through the Elf Express Box located in the children's department. For more information please call Miss Lane at 219-474-5044 ext:7 or message her through KPL Facebook Page.
Book Sale
The Kentland Library still has items in their book sale. There is a lot of DVD for those cold winter days heading our way. Along with hardback fiction for adults and a few large print fiction too. All items are .50 a piece.