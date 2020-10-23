Halloween Challenge
Complete the Kentland Library's Halloween Challenge...if you dare, Muhahaha. For a printable copy, stop on by the Kentland Public Library. You have from Wednesday October 21st- Saturday October 31st to complete this challenge. Recommended ages 10+. Once you have finished or time has run out we encourage you to post your score online.
We want to know if you're a novice, apprentice, or master champion! We'd also love to hear your stories & see pictures of what you have accomplished during this challenge! For more information call 219-474-5044 ext:7, visit kentland.lib.in.us or message us through Facebook.
Book Sale
Book sale prices have been slashed! Last day for bargains is Oct. 31st. Still have a lot left, which includes hardback fiction, paperbacks, kids books, and a lot of DVD'S. All items are now .25 each. So stop in and pick up a few.
Grab n Go STEM Activity Kits
There is still time before Oct. 31st to stop by the Kentland Library & pick up a Halloween STEM Grab n Go Activity Kit before the Thanksgiving STEM Grab n Go Activity Kits become available beginning Nov. 9th & running through Nov. 21st. November kit contains directions for our Mayflower experiment. All STEM kits are for ages 8-13. When picking up your kit, check out the library's collection of science & craft books for more fun ideas to try. Enjoy the fun of experimenting from the comfort of your home. For more information contact us through KPL's Facebook Messenger or call 219-474-5044 ext:7.
KPL Virtual Story Hour
Parents with children ages 3-6, there is still time to enjoy Kentland Library's Halloween Virtual Story Hour on Facebook which ends its run on Oct. 31st. For our Thanksgiving Virtual Story Hour supplies for the craft will be available beginning Nov. 2 in the children's department & while you are there picking up your supplies pick out some books to enjoy at home. Beginning Nov. 9 & continuing through Nov. 21, listen to Miss Lane read a story & guide you through a special Thanksgiving craft & activity.
For more information give us a call at 219-474-5044 ext:7, visit kentland.lib.in.us , or check out our Facebook Page.