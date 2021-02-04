Grab & Go Valentine STEM Kits
Kids ages 8-13 can stop by the Kentland Library from Feb. 8th through Feb. 20th to pick up their Grab n Go STEM Valentine Activity Kit directions. Along with the directions, you will need some supplies that are readily available in your home to conduct the fun "Valentine's Oobleck Experiment".
For more fun ideas to try at home be sure to check out the library's collection of science experiments and craft activity books. Need more information contact them through KPL's Facebook Messenger or call 219-474-5044.
Virtual Valentine's Story Hour
Join Kentland Library's Virtual Story Hour Club on Facebook for our Valentine's Virtual Story Hour airing from Monday February 8th - Saturday February 20th. Miss Lane will be reading Llama Llama I Love You by: Anna Dewdney; teaching kids the 5 Little Valentines Finger-play; & a fun Valentine's Mailbox craft. Pick up your Valentine's Story Hour Craft kit in the children's department & while you are visiting the library, check out some books to while away the winter days.
To learn more about Kentland's Story Hour Club you can message them through the Kentland Library's Facebook page or call 219-474-5044.