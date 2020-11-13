Thanksgiving Virtual Little Wigglers
Join Children's Librarian, Ashlyn Lane, between Nov. 16-27, for Kentland Library's Virtual Little Wigglers program. Have fun learning the Thanksgiving Finger-Play: "10 Little Turkeys" along with a special Thanksgiving craft & activity planned just for you. Supplies for the craft will be available for pick up in a Grab & Go bag in our Children's Department & while you are here check out some books. Interest level is for kids 2 & under. For more information contact us through KPL's Facebook messenger; call 219-474-5044 ext:7 or check out the library's web page for a link to the program.
Grab n Go STEM Thanksgiving Activity Kits
Directions for Kentland Library's Grab n Go STEM Thanksgiving Activity for kids ages 8-13 are still available in the children's department through Nov. 21.
When picking up your directions, check out the library's collection of science & craft books for more fun ideas to try. Enjoy the fun of our Mayflower experiment in the comfort of your home. For more information contact us through KPL's Facebook Messenger or call 219-474-5044 ext:7or visit the library's website at kentland.lib.in.us.