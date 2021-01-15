Story Hour Club Book Talk
Join Kentland Library's Story Hour Club to catch Children's Librarian, Miss Lane's Book Talk beginning on Monday, January 25th as she recommends books for your child's pre-learning education. Titles recommended in this video focus on sequencing, details & expressions & are available at the library. To learn more about Kentland Library's Story Hour Club, contact Miss Lane through our Messenger app on Facebook or call the library at 219-474-5044 ext. 7.
Virtual Story Hour Club
Join Kentland Library's Virtual Story Hour Club on Facebook as we kick off our Winter Virtual Story Hour airing from Monday January 11th - Saturday January 23rd.
Get into the winter theme with all things Snowman by listening to Miss Lane read "Froggy Builds A Snowman" by Jonathon London; enjoy a fun finger-play called "Little Snowman"; and stop by the library for your Story Hour Kit which contains the items needed to complete the snowman craft & dress-up game. As an extra addition to our Story Hour Club, the children's department is offering Daily Challenges. These challenges are designed to help you get your child ready to enter and succeed in Kindergarten. The Daily Challenges cover a variety of different categories such as; reading, writing, math & science. Miss Lane will also be posting monthly book recommendations for parents covering different types of books to help benefit your child's pre-learning education To learn more about Kentland's Story Hour Club you can message Miss Lane through our Kentland Library's Facebook page or give her a call at 219-474-5044 ext:7.
How To Board Game Arena
Stuck at home with nothing to do? Check out Kentland Library's Facebook page for the tutorial on Board Game Arena which continues airing through January 23. Board Game Arena is a large online site that hosts a variety of virtual board games. Some of the categories offered are classic, dice, award-winning, fantasy, history, conquest, solo-play, and more! BGA's games can be played in real-time or turn-based. You also have the opportunity to play with opponents from around the world. BGA games can be played for fun, however for the more competitive individual BGA also offers tournaments & arena challenges! Whether you're a beginner or a hard core gammer BGA has something for you. (Interest level 8+) For more information message us through the Kentland Public Library's Facebook Page or call 219-474-5044 ext: 7