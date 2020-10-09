Halloween Family Trivia
There is still time to bring your whole family into the Halloween Spirit by playing Kentland Public Library's Halloween Family Trivia, a virtual program available on KPL's Facebook page that began on Oct. 14th and runs through Oct. 24.
Questions range from easy to difficult making this game enjoyable for ages 6 to old as dirt. Participants may get their name into a drawing for a candybar by doing the following: have a KPL library account; post their score online; and privately message KPL through their Facebook messenger with their contact information (or call Miss Lane directly at 219-474-5044 ext:7).
Each family is eligible to enter the drawing once, however we encourage you to play the game as many times as you'd like! For more information call 219-474-5044 ext:7, visit kentland.lib.in.us , or check out the Kentland Public Library's Facebook Page.
Halloween STEM Grab N Go
Stop on by the Kentland Public Library and pick up your STEM Grab & GO Activity Kit for ages 8-13. KPL's STEM Kits contain directions for our candy corn project, & necessary supplies all of which can be done from the comfort of your own home. Grab & Go Kits will be available from Monday October 19th-Saturday October 31st.
For more information contact us through KPL's Facebook Messenger or call 219-474-5044 ext:7.
Virtual Halloween Story Hour
Join Children's Librarian, Miss Lane between Monday, Oct.19th-Saturday, Oct. 31st for our Virtual Story Hour! In the spirit of Halloween, they will be reading The Gruffalo. The library will also have a make-at-home craft & an activity challenge! Interest level 3-6. For more information contact them through the Kentland Public Library's Facebook Messenger or call 219-474-5044 ext:7 or check out kentland.lib.in.us.
Kentland Library Book Sale Continues
Booksale prices have been slashed! Still have a lot left, which includes hardback fiction, paperbacks, kids books, and a lot of DVD'S. All items are now .25 each. So stop in and pick up a few. Still offering Grab and Go Reads, you request titles by calling or texting and we get them ready for you to come in and grab or bring out for curbside pick up. Not sure what you want, go to our website at kentland.lib.in.us and search the catalog as the library is adding new items all the time. While you're in the catalog check out all the ebooks, eaudio, and videos available to download for our Kentland Library cardholders.