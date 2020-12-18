Virtual Family Fun Night
Kentland Library's Family Fun Night is Virtual this year & features everyone's favorite holiday celebrity, Santa Claus. You are invited to listen to Santa as he reads, by the library's fireplace, "Brave Little Camper Saves Christmas" by Holly Berry Byrd. Virtual Santa is visiting KPL's Facebook page through Dec. 30. Make it a family time as all ages will enjoy listening to Santa read a holiday story. For more information please call 219-474-5044 ext:7 or message us through our Facebook page.
Holiday Closings
The Kentland Public Library holiday closings for Christmas are Thursday, Dec. 24, Friday, Dec. 25 & Saturday, Dec. 26. New Year’s closings are Thursday, Dec. 31, & Friday, Jan. 1. The library has a book return located at the Graham Street entrance for patrons to use if they need to return library materials during the time the library is closed. The library staff and board wish all patrons a happy holiday season.