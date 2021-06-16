Puppet show at KPL

A large enthusiastic crowd came to the Kentland Library on Thursday, June 10, to be entertained by The Roz Puppet Show. The story was George and the Dragon. The rumor was that a dragon was stealing all the booperberries. Who would be chosen to find the dragon and get the booperberries back? We met a dog puppet, a rat puppet, and a possum with a silly cushion that made us all laugh. There was also a fuzzy creature that looked very nervous, along with George and the Dragon. We were all wondering if it was going to be a fire-breathing dragon. Summer reading calendars were passed out and a list of upcoming activities was shared.

Chalk to Walk

KENTLAND, Ind. — Join the Kentland Public LIbrary this summer for a family friendly outdoor program: Chalk the Walk. Starting June 21 and running through July 20, the community is invited to decorate the sidewalks surrounding the library with artistic renditions of our Tails/Tales summer program. Every week a new theme is suggested: Furry Tails/Tales, Fish Tails/Tales/, Lizard Tails/Tales, and Anything with a Tail/Tale. In addition to sidewalk art, there will be an interactive photo opp station where kids can pose with chalk drawings, as well as obstacle courses and other outdoor games to enjoy. Everyone is invited to this all ages program during regular library hours. We provide the chalk and you create the art!

Tags

