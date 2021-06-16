Chalk to Walk
KENTLAND, Ind. — Join the Kentland Public LIbrary this summer for a family friendly outdoor program: Chalk the Walk. Starting June 21 and running through July 20, the community is invited to decorate the sidewalks surrounding the library with artistic renditions of our Tails/Tales summer program. Every week a new theme is suggested: Furry Tails/Tales, Fish Tails/Tales/, Lizard Tails/Tales, and Anything with a Tail/Tale. In addition to sidewalk art, there will be an interactive photo opp station where kids can pose with chalk drawings, as well as obstacle courses and other outdoor games to enjoy. Everyone is invited to this all ages program during regular library hours. We provide the chalk and you create the art!