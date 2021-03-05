St. Patty's Story Hour
KENTLAND — Join Kentland Library's Story Hour Club on Facebook for their St. Patty's Virtual Story Hour airing from Monday, March 8th - Saturday March 20th. Miss Lane will be reading "The Itsy Bitsy Leprechaun" by Jeffrey Burton and teaching kids the finger-play, "I'm a Little Leprechaun". Story Hour Kits are available at the library to pick up & take home so your child can participate in making the St. Patty's Necklace craft. To learn more about Kentland's Story Hour Club you can message them through the Kentland Library's Facebook page or call 219-474-5044.
Kentland Library's Grab & Go March STEM Kits
Kids ages 8-13 can stop by the Kentland Library between March 8th through March 20th to pick up their Grab & Go STEM Activity Kit. Included in the STEM kit are directions and a few needed supplies for conducting the "Spider Experiment" which can be done in the comfort of your own home. For more fun ideas to try at home be sure to check out the library's collection of science experiments and craft activity books. Need more information contact the library through Facebook Messenger or call 219-474-5044 ext:7.