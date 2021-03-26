KENTLAND, IND. — The Kentland Library is pausing its Virtual Story Hour and in its place will be opportunities for patrons to stop by and pick up a Gran n Go Spring Activity between March 29 and April 17.
The library is offering a Spring craft kit for ages 3-6 that includes a rainbow activity where you match the color of your crayons with the colors listed on the rainbow plus an Easter Bunny to color and decorate. The other Grab n Go Spring Activity includes directions for a STEM activity on two different ways to color Easter Eggs for those children ages 7-12 or younger with parental assistance. For more fun ideas to try at home be sure to check out the library’s collection of books on science experiments, crafts & of course stories of all types.