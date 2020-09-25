GOODLAND — The Goodland First Baptist Church has invited “Worried Jesus” to the church Sunday October 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM. “Worried Jesus” was exhibited at the Carnegie Center, the Lillian Fendig Gallery in Rensselaer from September 4th through September 24th. The Jasper County Art League hosted an exhibition of original artwork by members of the Art League. The artwork was displayed under the theme “Reflections.”
Among the artwork was a sculpture created by member Karen Sue Dill, a sculptor from Wolcott. It is a multimedia representation. Mrs. Dill created this sculpture, in her own words, “I kept dreaming about how worried Jesus was for the nation. I knew I had to convey this through my art…his image could speak for me. I prayed for his guidance in the creation of my savior. I hope that his image would convey his worry and cause one to reflect and help fight against the evil overtaking this nation.”
In keeping with the theme of “Reflections” the eyes of this sculpture reflect in such a way, when you walk by him, his eyes follow you. The audience will do a walk-by to see this phenomenon. Pastor Rawlins will explore, “Why is Jesus Worried?”