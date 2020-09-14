GOODLAND – The Goodland First Baptist Church is recognizing the heroism of first responders in the south Newton County area during the COVID-19 crisis and recent flood, confirming their willingness to serve under difficult circumstances.
A banner will be placed at the corner of State Route 24 and Benton Street in Goodland, Indiana: Thursday, September 17th at 10:00 AM (CST).
“We wish to recognize and express our gratitude to local medical staff, law enforcement officers, church volunteers, government personnel, school staff and local citizens who came forward to fill the gaps and provide assistance to those in need and in crisis,” said Pastor Bob Rawlins. “We also honor those who responded to the 9-11 attack on September 9, 2011. The whole southern Newton County community is invited to attend a short installation of the banner in their honor.”