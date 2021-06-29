LENTLAND, Ind. — The weather is heating up and so are the activities in the Domestic Arts Building at the Newton County Pun’kin Vine Fair! Please join us in and around the “big old white building” on the Fairgrounds for activities for all ages.
Be sure to enter an open class exhibit. Fair books are available at the libraries and the Extension Office or you can go online at www.newtoncountyfair.com to see what projects you might enter. (Click on More…., then Open Class Exhibits.) You can enter as many items as you want in Domestic Arts, Fine Arts, Photography, Floral and Agriculture Departments for one entry fee of only $5.00. Please read the schedule closely for entry and judging deadlines.
Fine Arts, Photography and Domestic Arts exhibits can be entered on Saturday, July 10 from 8-10 a.m. Domestic Arts handcrafted items will be judged at 11 a.m. Fine Arts and Photograph exhibits will be judged at 4 p.m.
Open Class Floral exhibits can be entered at the Domestic Arts building on Sunday, July 11 from 8-10 a.m. with judging following at 10:30 a.m. This is a change from past years. Also, on Sunday, The Newton County Extension Homemakers are hosting a program. If you need a good laugh, join us on Sunday, July 11 at 3:00 p.m. for “There’s No Such Thing as a Comfortable Bra” presented by Sara Jane Coffman, humor writer, actress, and storyteller. Sara Jane will share some of her most embarrassing moments and have the audience laughing. Sara Jane’s humor is described as a cross between Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore. An Ice Cream Social served by the Domestic Arts Committee will follow the event. This event will be held in the Green Building (former 4-H Building).
On Monday, July 12, food items will be judged at 11 a.m., following entry from 8-10 a.m. There will not be a food auction this year. Please read the fairbook as the quantity for each item is changed from years past.
On Tuesday evening from 5:00-6:00 PM parents with children ages birth to 8 years are invited to our Self-Guided Story Hour. Families with young children can stroll through the Story Book Walk: Duck on a Bike, play “Red Light, Green Light” and “Simon Says” with friends from the library and wander through an Obstacle Course. A resource table, children’s books and a take-home craft kit will be available for young children. This program is sponsored by Purdue Extension-Newton County, Newton County Step Ahead, Newton County Public Library and Brook Public Library with funding from the Jasper Newton Foundation.
Plein Air painters are again invited to paint Newton County. Artists need to drop by the Domestic Arts Building to have their canvases or papers stamped prior to painting, and then they may paint on the Fairgrounds or another favorite spot in Newton County. An artist reception and silent auction will be held on Thursday, July 15 from 3-4:30 p.m. 75% of sales will go to the artist, 25% will go to the fair. For questions on this event, contact Fine Arts Superintendent, Leigh Littiken at leighd12@gmail.com or 317.507.5608.
Also on July 15, the Newton County Childcare Coalition will host a Jim Gill concert. Jim Gill will provide a Family Concert on Thursday, July 15 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Green Building at the fair. Families with young children will enjoy clapping, jumping and dancing along with Jim Gill on his banjo. Bring a blanket to sit on and get ready for some giggles and wiggles!
Finally, project check out will occur on Friday evening, July 16 from 9-10 p.m. or Saturday morning, July 17 from 8-11 a.m. If you have questions about exhibiting, reach out to any of the superintendents listed in the fairbook or call the Extension Office at 219.25.8620 x 2800.