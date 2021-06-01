SUMMER EXPLORATION CLUB IS COMING!
Summer “Tails and Tales” started at Newton County Public Library on May 31st! We are busy making this summer more fun with outdoor, in-person, and virtual engagements, activities children can do at home, and great prizes just for reading!
Newton County Public Library staff members have planned fun for all ages!
2 to 5 year olds will earn prizes for attending our programs or watching virtual programs each week in our “Read 2 Me” series of summer fun!
Summer Adventurers is just right for children going into Kindergarten through 3rd grade – doesn’t earning a prize for every hour (up to 5 hours) of reading sound like fun? Add great in-person and virtual programs, take-home science experiments, and summer surprises, and you have the stuff of great summer reading tales!
4th through 6th grade students are invited to be Summer Explorers – earning prizes for every 2 hours of reading (up to 10 hours) and getting to participate in engaging programs and activities.
Young adults going into grades 7 through 12 are included in the reading excitement – prizes are earned for every review written and submitted after finishing each book, up to 5 books.
Writing book reviews for books read from now until July 9th will pay off for adults, too. Adults can earn prizes for each review they submit.
Best of all, each reading goal achieved for every group entitles each reader to an entry in our final drawing for some great end-of-summer reading adventure prizes!
Registration and reading starts NOW – register online at newton.beanstack.org, or in person at your Newton County Public Library!
LIBRARY BOARD TO MEET IN JUNE
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for June 2021 will be held on Monday, June 21st, 2021 at 5:30 PM in Bower Community Room, Morocco Community Library, 205 South West Street in Morocco.
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
PLAY SPACES AVAILABLE
The Newton County Public Libraries are offering their preschool play spaces again! Children who visit the Libraries are welcome to spend time in the children’s areas playing with some of our toys.
Items we have available are cleaned regularly, and include DUPLO blocks, box blocks, stackables, puzzles and activity cubes.
We welcome play and invite parents and children to visit our facilities!