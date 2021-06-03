LIBRARY BOARD TO MEET IN JUNE
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for May 2021 will be held in person on Monday, June 21st, 2021 at 5:30 PM at the Morocco Community Library, located at 205 S. West Street in Morocco.
Per Library policy, this meeting is available for the public to view via Zoom. Please use this link to connect to the meeting:
Topic: NCPL Library Board of Trustees Meeting Time: Jun 21, 2021 05:30 PM Central Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85728905197
Meeting ID: 857 2890 5197 One tap mobile +16465588656,,85728905197# US (New York) +13017158592,,85728905197# US (Washington DC)
Dial by your location +1 646 558 8656 US (New York) +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) +1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) Meeting ID: 857 2890 5197 Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kc07bngzSe
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
COMMUNITY ROOMS OPEN AND READY FOR BOOKING
Newton County Public Library is pleased to reopen our community rooms for public meetings, and to permit multiple meetings, including evenings and weekends.
We are not permitting rental usage of our community rooms, as well. Contact Lake Village Memorial Township Library at 219/992-3490 to schedule use, Morocco Community Library at 219/285-2664 to book the community room, or Roselawn Library at 219/345-2010 to arrange your meeting.
Use is dependent on the status of COVID-19 in our communities but know that the Newton County Public Library will monitor this matter to keep users up-to-date.
PLAY SPACES AVAILABLE
The Newton County Public Libraries are offering their preschool play spaces again! Children who visit the Libraries are welcome to spend time in the children’s areas playing with some of our toys.
Items we have available are cleaned regularly, and include DUPLO blocks, box blocks, stackables, puzzles and activity cubes.
We welcome play and invite parents and children to visit our facilities!