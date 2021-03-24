LIBRARIES TO RE-OPEN COMMUNITY ROOMS
On Monday, March 29th the community rooms at Lake Village, Morocco and Roselawn Libraries will be available for modified Library and public use as stated in the Addendum to the Community Room Use Policy. This means:
Only one use per day is permitted. Our rooms will only be available for one use each day to allow staff to wipe down tables, chairs, door handles and countertops.
Indoor Library programs will be strictly limited to 12 participants.
Community gatherings for clubs and organizations will be strictly limited to 30 participants.
All users, whether Library or Community, must wear masks and follow public health mandates. Hand sanitizer is provided.
Community use will be permitted from 10 AM to 11 PM, Monday through Saturday.
Should our communities experience a resurgence of COVID-19 the Library may cancel scheduled use.
Visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library to schedule community room use, ask questions, or learn more.
BINGO COMING TO NCPL!
Adults of all ages are invited to join us for BINGO fun, socializing, and a chance to win some great prizes!
We have some new guidelines for BINGO:
Registration is required to attend
Attendance is strictly set at 12 people to maintain safe social distancing
All attendants are required to wear face masks
Attendants may bring their own non-alcoholic beverages or snacks
Roselawn will offer BINGO on Thursday, April 22nd at 2 PM. Call 219/345-2010 to register.
Morocco will host BINGO at 6 PM on Tuesday, April 27th. Call 219.285-02664 to register.
Lake Village will have BINGO on Thursday, April 29th at 2 PM. Call 219/99-3490 to register.
Register online at https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377D904A4CEEAC17-adult
We look forward to having some BINGO fun as we welcome patrons back to our programs!
DOWNLOADABLE MAGAZINES AVAILABLE THROUGH OVERDRIVE
Newton County Public Library has offered downloadable e-books, e-audiobooks, and videos through the OverDrive - e-Indiana Digital Consortium for 10 years. Now the consortium offers downloadable magazines, as well!
NCPL patrons may check out current issues of many popular titles and download those issues to their devices. By using the Libby app patrons may read popular publications like Good Housekeeping, The Economist, and Us, or search by topics, such as health and fitness, home and garden, or business.
Check out all that OverDrive has to offer at https://cidc.overdrive.com/
LEGO CLUB IS BACK!
We are excited to offer LEGO CLUB after school at every location starting April 20th!
Children in Kindergarten through 6th grade are invited to make and create all sorts of structures with the Library's LEGOS! We will have sealed after-school snacks available, as well.
We have some special new rules for LEGO CLUB:
Registration is required - no exceptions!
Children may only register for one LEGO CLUB a month so that everyone who wants to may attend
Attendance is strictly set at 12 people so that we may maintain safe social distancing
All attendants are required to wear face masks
- Roselawn Library - Tuesday, April 20th, 4 to 5 PM
- Morocco Community Library - Tuesday, April 20th, 4 to 5 PM
- Lake Village Memorial Township Library - Wednesday, April 21st, 3:30 to 4:30 PM
- Lake Village Memorial Township Library - Thursday, April 22nd, 3:30 to 4:30 PM
- Morocco Community Library - Thursday, April 22nd, 4 to 5 PM
- Roselawn Library - Tuesday, April 27th, 4 to 5 PM
Call to sign up or visit your branch of the Newton County Public Library!
Lake Village - 219/992-3490
Morocco - 219/285-2664
Roselawn – 219/345-2010
Register online at https://www.signupgenius.com/tabs/73377d904a4ceeac17-afterprograms
VIRTUAL STORYTIME AVAILABLE ONLINE
Newton County Public Library is offering Storytime an all new way! Parents may access our virtual Storytime on Facebook or the on the Library’s website for their preschoolers – a new video engagement is available every Wednesday!
Storytime is a series of engaging programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 3 to 5 years –Library staff will present all sorts of literature-based fun for listener! Be sure to visit the Library’s Facebook page or the Library’s website (www.newton.lib.in.us) to see what fun Miss Corrisa, Miss Hope, Miss Katy, and Mary Kay are having!
STUDY ROOMS AVAILABLE
Newton County Public Library’s small study rooms, seating 2 to 4 people, are now available for use.
These rooms are used for tutoring, small group meetings, and as visitation points. Patrons may arrange to use these rooms by calling Lake Village at 219/992-3490, Morocco at 219/285-2664, or Roselawn at 219/345-2010.
LIBRARY BOARD TO MEET IN APRIL
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for April 2021 will be held on Monday, April 19th, 2021 at 5:30 PM in Kocoshis Community Room, Lake Village Memorial Township Library, located at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village.
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.