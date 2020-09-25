LAKE VILLAGE— The annual Fish Fry and Chicken Dinner will take place Friday, Oct. 9 at the Lake Village Fire House Community hall located at 9728 N. 300 W.
The dinner consists of fish and chicken tenders, French Fries, Cole Slaw, apple sauce, coffee, lemonade, tea and homemade desserts. Adults, seniors, children 6 uears and older may purchase a meal. Children 5 years and younger are free. Carry-outs are also available.
Masks are required due to the COVID-19 state guidelines when entering, exiting and going through the food line. Social distancing will be in place and inside seating is limited.
The food is prepared by the Knights of Columbus in Lowell and hosted by the Lake Village Presbyterian Women. For additional information, please call the Lake Village Presbyterian church office at 219-992-3466.