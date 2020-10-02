BROOK — The Brook Public Library is partnering with Purdue University to offer a new program called “Families Tackling Tough Times Together.” Navigating life during a pandemic is challenging to say the least and trying to help our kids and teens understand these tough times can be overwhelming. This program aims to help families build on their strengths through activities and tools that are informed by science. Designed for people of all ages, these tools are free, flexible, and will be distributed once a week for 9 weeks, with each week focusing on a new theme.
You can register for this program by liking the Brook Iroquois Washington Public Library on Facebook, and then joining their group “Families Tackling Tough Times Together – Brook Library.” This group has been created specifically for this program and is where library staff will disperse all of the weekly tools and activities, as well as supplemental information from both the library and Purdue University. The group will also be used as a place of discussion with other members to share your experiences with the program. If you would prefer to participate offline, please contact the library for more information.
“We hope this project can help support our local families and create a strong group of community members who are all trying to tackle this tough time together,” stated director Krissy Wright. “In a time when everyone has to stay 6 feet apart, and we aren’t supposed to gather together physically, it is important to find other ways to come together, in a virtual sense, and provide support. I believe building the foundation of that support with educational materials from Purdue will make the group even stronger and the outcome more beneficial.”
Please contact the Brook Library at 219-275-2471 for more information.