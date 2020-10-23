EARL PARK — The Earl Park Library will be changing its hours starting November 1st. They will be open Monday 12-5, Tuesday 12-6, Wednesday 12-5, Friday 12-5, and Saturday 9-1. The library will be closed Thursday and Sunday.
The staff at the library will be handing out Halloween goody bags to the Kids in the Earl Park community during normal business hours Friday, October 30th and Saturday, October 31st. The goody bags will be available as long as supplies last.
In November, the Earl Park Book Club will be reading a historical novel, The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead. This book is about Cora, a young slave girl on a cotton plantation in Georgia. She is an outcast even among her fellow Africans. When Caesar, a slave who recently arrived from Virginia, urges her to join him on the Underground Railroad, she seizes the opportunity and escapes with him. We will be meeting to discuss this book November 24th at 6:00 PM. If you are interested in reading this book the Earl Park Library has extra copies available.