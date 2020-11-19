Nov. 26
Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner Nov 26, from 11:30-1:30 and it is open to all at the First Christian Church in Brook, located at 105 W Broadway St. A free will offering will be accepted. The meal will feature turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, rolls and desserts. If you have a group larger than five, and wish to all sit together, please call for reservations by 2 p.m. Nov. 25 and the church will do its best to make it work. Due to current health concerns masks must be worn until you get to your table. Carry- outs available and masks are required to pick up the food. Masks are required for the protection of all.
Dec. 4
There will be food drive for the Covenant Federated Church Food Pantry at Murphy's Food King on Friday, December 4 from 10am-6pm. Members of the church will be on hand to collect food or cash donations. Details available at Murphy's or on Murphy's Facebook page. Now more than ever your donations are very much appreciated.
Dec. 5
The Kentland Retail Merchants would like to announce Pictures with Santa Saturday December 5 at the Steve Ryan Community Center from 5:30-7pm. Weather permitting Santa will first travel around town on a fire truck before arriving at the community center at 5:30pm. Bring your own camera. Masks are required as well as maintaining a 6ft distance between every group of visitors and Santa. Santa will be in the entry way and if needed there will be space in the gymnasium to wait in line.
Dec. 14
There will be a board meeting of the Newton County Health Department on Monday Dec. 14, 2020 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Government Center in Morocco and is open to the public.
Dec. 14
Agencies and organizations seeking funding sources for this next fiscal year beginning April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022 may apply to the Coalition for a Drug Free Newton County until December 14, 2020. Contact the Coalition for an application at: Coalition for a Drug Free Newton County, 1123 W 250 N, Morocco, IN 47963 or email gbell@icloudmailusa.com or call 219-863-8455.