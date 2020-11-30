Community calendar

Dec. 4
There will be a food drive for the Covenant Federated Church Food Pantry at Murphy’s Food King on Friday, December 4 from 10am-6pm. Members of the church will be on hand to collect food or cash donations. Details available at Murphy’s or on Murphy’s Facebook page. Now more than ever your donations are very much appreciated.
Dec. 5
The Kentland Retail Merchants would like to announce Pictures with Santa Saturday December 5 at the Steve Ryan Community Center from 5:30-7pm. Weather permitting, Santa will first travel around town on a fire truck before arriving at the community center at 5:30pm. Bring your own camera. Masks are required as well as maintaining a 6ft distance between every group of visitors and Santa. Santa will be in the entry way and if needed there will be space in the gymnasium to wait in line.
Dec. 12
Dec 12th: 9:00-11:00 AM Santa Claus is coming to the Newton County Fairgrounds. Visitors are to enter through the North entrance and line up drive-through-style at the Fair Office. Each household needs to arrive in their own car, and all visitors must remain in your own vehicle until it is your turn to see Santa. Santa will be waiting at the ticket booth! Children can talk to Santa through the plexiglass, then turn around and smile big for pictures! Please exit through the South gate as soon as your visit is over.
Dec. 14
There will be a board meeting of the Newton County Health Department on Monday Dec. 14, 2020 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Government Center in Morocco and is open to the public.
Dec. 14
Agencies and organizations seeking funding sources for this next fiscal year beginning April 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022 may apply to the Coalition for a Drug Free Newton County until December 14, 2020. Contact the Coalition for an application at: Coalition for a Drug Free Newton County, 1123 W 250 N, Morocco, IN 47963 or email gbell@icloudmailusa.com or call 219-863-8455.