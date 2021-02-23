BROOK — Brook Library's most popular program is back – Take and Make style. Children 12 and under can pick up a kit to build their very own 13-inch stuffed elephant decked out in Cat in the Hat attire. This soft plush will make the perfect buddy for your child to read to – encouraging them to read aloud and spend more time with books.
Kits have been available for pickup at the Brook Library starting February 23rd – but don’t open them until March 2nd – Dr. Seuss’ birthday! Parents are highly encouraged to join our Facebook group: Story Time with Miss Marilyn facebook.com/groups/storytimewithmissmarilyn. On March 2nd, the library will publish a series of videos with instructions and a wishing star ceremony to bring your Buddy to life.
They also will have a special reading of Horton Hears a Who by Miss Marilyn. Each kit will include all necessary supplies to build your new reading buddy, along with a wishing star, birth certificate, free book, and more. Kits are free and available on a first come, first serve basis with a limit of one kit per child. Be sure to use your library card to take home a few Dr. Seuss books to read to your new buddy!
Dr. Theodore Seuss Geisel – pen name Dr. Seuss – was an integral force in the world of children’s literature. His stories were created to encourage reading at an early level with fun and imaginative story lines that kept youth engaged. He was a talented illustrator and artist, held seven honorary doctorate degrees, and devoted much of his life to education and philanthropy – even winning the Pulitzer Prize in 1984. Seuss changed the world of children’s literature, and is still a much loved favorite of readers today. “The more that you read the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go” – Dr. Seuss (Seussville.com)
For more information, visit www.brook.lib.in.us, www.facebook.com/brook.in.library, or call 219-275-2471.