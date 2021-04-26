BROOK, Ind. — May 3rd: Stroller Stories in the Park – Children 0-3 and their caregivers can join the Brook Public Library at 4:00 pm in McKinley Park for songs, finger plays, and stories. Children can participate from their stroller, and adults are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and a facemask. We will postpone in the event of poor weather. Call 219-275-2471 to register or for more information.
May 4th: Storytime with Miss Marilyn – Children ages 3-6 who aren’t enrolled in kindergarten are invited to join the Brook Public Library at 3:30 pm in McKinley Park for songs, rhymes, stories, games, crafts, and more. Pickup time will be 4:15. We will postpone in the event of poor weather. Registration is preferred by calling 219-275-2471.
May 5th: Wacky Wednesday – Children in grades K-5 are invited to join the Brook Public Library at 3:30 in McKinley Park for food, games, crafts, and more as we learn about Cinco de Mayo festivities. Participants are asked to bring a mask for activities that don’t allow for social distancing. We will postpone in the event of poor weather. Registration is preferred by calling 219-275-2471.