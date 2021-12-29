BROOK - Following a year of service to the community, the Brook Iroquois Township board is opening for donations to fund the missions that serve local residents.
The funds from this drive go to special projects, events, and efforts that bring aid to the community, as well as childcare and enrichment. Some projects that are funded by this include: the Boy/Cub Scouts and Brownie Girl Scouts, the Newton/Jasper County Crisis Center, the Brook Community Club, the Wash-O-Quois Museum, the Community Meal, the Brook Fireworks Fund, Youth Baseball and Soccer, Town Parks and Recreation, ABC Preschool, the Backpack Program, and the Newton County Salvation Army.
These non-profit missions are aimed toward community engagement, bringing assistance and activities to the members of the community through service and donation. Some missions, such as the Community Meal served out of the Brook United Methodist Church, are funded in part by the Jasper-Newton Foundation and donations from private citizens throughout the year, but residents of Brook and Iroquois Township are encouraged to participate in the annual fund drive.
All of the efforts funded by the drive have shown increased engagement in the community, with the Community Meal serving approximately 280 hot meals each week. The backpack program, which is in its eighth year, provides families at the South Newton Elementary School with weekly pantry staples.
The food that is donated through this program is purchased by the church using donated funds and packaged in plastic bags to be delivered to the South Newton Elementary School. The packages are given to the children of families who signed a request sheet provided by the church before the school year began.
Volunteers and program organizers work on Friday mornings during the school year to package the bundles, and it was estimated that 54 bags of donated goods were being handed out each week.
The Community Meal has been in operation since 2012, providing residents with a weekly hot meal every Thursday evening. Through the efforts of the Cooper family and other volunteers, the program has been able to serve over 20,000 meals since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to providing weekly meals, the outreach program began providing its attendees with pantry staples in order to help get them through the week. Since the program’s inception, Rose Acres has provided cartons of eggs,and Murphy’s Food King in Kentland and Strack & Van Til provide baked goods, which are all passed out with the meal.
The program also receives pallets of food from he Humanitarian Distribution Center in Francesville, which they have been using to provide their attendees with groceries. Since the food pantry was started in May of 2021, the Community Meal has provided 718 families with groceries and other pantry staples.
The Newton County Salvation Army works to provide aid to people throughout the county, operating on low budgets to help residents get gas to go to doctors’ appointments, bring food home to their families, and pay for electricity and heating.
Those who wish to contribute to the future efforts of the Brook Iroquois Township are encouraged to contact Susie Kindig, Wariann Weishaar, or Jerry and Susan Johnson.