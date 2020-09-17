BROOK — The Brook First Christian Church will be hosting a baked steak dinner fundraiser on Sept. 27 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds from the dinner will go to the church's roof fund. The menu will include baked steak, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, as well as many salads and desserts.
Seating will be limited to four at each table because of the need for social distancing. Please wear masks when not at your table.
The church is located at 105 W Broadway St. in Brook. For more information call the church at 219-275-2111.