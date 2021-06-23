KENTLAND, Ind. — Are you ready to have some fun? With 2020 behind us, let’s meet at the fair for the grandstand opening evening event — the Newton County Fair Demolition Derby. Come cheer on your favorite driver. Saturday, July 10th at 7:30 pm fairgoers will get to see some action in the grandstand.
JMC Motorsports will be running the show. If you are interested in participating in the event, information and rules can be found at the Newton County Fair website, www.newtoncountyfair.com. You can also contact Jeff at 765-412-8627 or Chris at 815-867-7153.
The night should be full of bashes and crashes, so bring the family out to the fair on Saturday, July 10th to see the excitement at the grandstand. It will be a great memory to share with the kids and grandkids.