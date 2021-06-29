KENTLAND, Ind. — Plans are being finalized for the 2021 edition of the 102nd Newton County Pun’kin Vine Fair. As always, there will be some usual favorites and some changes in store for those attending the fair this year. Come support your community at the Newton County Fair.
Exciting Schedule Planned
The 102nd Newton County Fair begins on Saturday, July 10th with the Open Class Beef Show at 11:00 am. The heart pounding racing of Standardbred horses will take their start at 12:00 pm at the Grandstand race track. Saturday evening at 7:30 pm the grandstand will be filled with excitement as the DEMOLITION DERBY revs up their engines. Come watch the thrills of the show and see who is the last car running
On Sunday, July11th, the Newton County Fair will be hosting an Open Sheep Show at 10 am. For the first time the NEWTON COUNTY FAIR FARMERS’ MARKET will be held from noon to 3 pm just north of the blue Ag Building. At 4 pm the KID AND ADULT PEDAL TRACTOR PULL will begin near the grandstands. SAGA will be hosting a free will donation dinner at 5 p.m. in the Green Building. The THANKS FOR GIVING DINNER will be serving Turkey Manhattans. CHURCH NIGHT will continue its tradition at the fair with a concert featuring Livin Forgivin at 7:00 pm in the grandstand.
Monday, July 12th offers the LITTLE MISS AND MISTER CONTEST at 6:30 pm and the TEEN and QUEEN CONTEST at 8:00 pm.
Next is Tuesday, July 13th, the 4-H PORK CHOP SUPPER starts at 5 pm in the Green Building. The Rolling Stones Tribute Band, Hot Rocks, will take the grandstand stage at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available at the fair office and the grandstand ticket office.
Wednesday night is EARTH NIGHT at the Fair! Visit the sheep barn between 4:00 pm and 8:30 pm and check out all the free activities and give-aways. The Brook United Methodist Church will be hosting a RIBEYE STEAK SANDWICH DINNER from 5 to 7 pm in the Green Building. In addition, 4-H NIGHT AT THE FAIR will be held in the Grandstand at 7:00 pm. 4-H members will be awarded for their accomplishments, followed by the Battle of the Barns rivalry.
Then, it’s Thursday, July 15th. At 4:00 pm come be a taste tester at the People’s Choice 4H Barbecue Contest. Micro Wrestling will be making its debut at the grandstand at 7 pm, grab your lemon shake-up and cheer on your favorite wrestler.
On Friday, July 16th, come support our local 4-H kids at the 4-H LIVESTOCK AUCTION at 6:00 pm. The ANTIQUE TRACTOR PARADE will chug along at 6:30 pm through the fairgrounds and around the grandstand track. Afterwards, the IPA TRACTOR PULL will pull its way across the track at 7:00 pm.
Each evening the BIG BOUNCE FUN HOUSE AMUSEMENTS will be up and running for all kinds of good fun: inflatable obstacle courses, bounce houses, mechanical bull riding, and axe throwing. You can partake in whatever activity you like for one price; every night is a bracelet night ($10). Also available is the PUN’KIN VINE SPECIAL — play all week (Saturday through Friday) for $30.00. Visit their website at www.newtoncountyfair.com for details or stop by the fair office to get your special pass.
As you can see there’s something for everyone at this year’s Pun’kin Vine Fair. Great events and exciting times await fairgoers all week long. Make sure to visit the fairgrounds several times during the week and take advantage of all that the Newton County Fair has to offer.
And don’t forget all the Newton County Pun’kin Vine Fair events can be found at www.newtoncountyfair.com and on the Newton County Pun’kin Vine Fair Facebook page.