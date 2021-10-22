DEMOTTE — DeMotte State Bank (DSB) is accepting non-perishable food items and toiletries for local food banks through October 29 as a part of the Scare Away Hunger initiative.
Each DSB location decorated donation boxes in the Halloween spirit, which were posted on the organization’s Facebook page. Followers were able to vote for their favorite decorations up until October 18; however, donations will still be accepted at any DSB location through the end of the month.
Additionally, DSB is hosting a kids’ Halloween coloring contest through November 1, with coloring pages available for pick-up at any of their locations. Completed coloring pages can be dropped off at any location and are due November 1. Winners will be selected from each branch.