MOROCCO — Rensselaer Central is at .500 for the first time this season after pounding host North Newton, 61-40, on Friday, Jan. 28.
The Bombers (7-7) used an 11-0 run early in the third quarter to thwart any threat of a comeback by the Spartans, who fall to 4-8. They have lost four of their last five games.
North Newton actually pulled within 33-25 of the lead to start the second half, but the Bombers answered with 11 straight points, including a free throw and two baskets by freshman Corbin Mathew and two free throws and two baskets by senior Tate Drone.
Mathew’s 3-pointer later in the period capped an 18-4 run for the Bombers, who took a 51-29 lead into the final period. Mathew’s 3-point basket was the only one of its kind in the game.
Drone and Mathew combined for 14 of their team’s 18 third-quarter points. Drone would finish with a game-high 17 points and Mathew and junior Colby Chapman added nine each.
Ten of the 11 players who stepped on the floor for the Bombers scored Friday. RCHS played without starting point guard Tristen Wuethrich, who is nursing an ankle injury.
Kadyn Rowland had 12 points for the Spartans, including 10 in the first half to keep his team close. Michael Levy added 11 points.