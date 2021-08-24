NEWTON - The South Newton County School Corporation held their first board meeting on August 23, following their return to classes. The meeting served as an opportunity for the principals to share the experience of having children return to school after a year in quarantine, as well as allowing the board to make key decisions regarding the hiring of new staff.
The board made the decision to hire three additional teachers for the 2021-2022 school year, including a new kindergarten teacher to meet the demands of an increase in enrollment.
In her remarks, elementary school principal Amber Dargo reported a 90% attendance rate for the first day of school. She offered her thanks on behalf of the school to the Newton County Homemaker Extension program for their donations of backpacks and other school supplies for incoming students.
“It’s been a great start to the school year,” said Dargo. “We were able to have our kick-off night the night before school, and the amount of excitement that was just bursting through the doors was phenomenal. I think the parents were just happy to see the teachers, see our staff.”
Middle school principal Tansey Mulligan announced that the increase in enrollment brought the middle school student body up to 211, which is 29 more students than in May of 2020.
“I’m happy to report the largest middle school we’ve had in my living memory of the school,” said Mulligan. “I’m just pleased as punch that we have so many kids, and it’s almost a traffic control issue at times, which is a great problem to have. We’re happy to have all those kids, and we’re looking forward to more.”
High school principal Ryan Smith shared plans for the high school students to participate in a kindness project for school pride. Additionally, the school made the decision that seniors will be able to paint their parking spaces for the 2021-2022 school year.
“We are going to start a couple of new things at the high school this year,” said Smith. “We’re starting a kindness board with our pride, so students can anonymously point out things on a bulletin board that other students or staff members are doing as random acts of kindness. Along with that, we also hosted our guest speaker, the first one in the last two years. In the building, we had two Purdue students that are seniors and Purdue softball players. They talked to all of our students in pride about community service and ways they give back - just ideas for us to be able to do that as well with our pride opening up a little bit this year.”
In his closing remarks, school superintendent Casey Hall mentioned his appreciation for the custodial and maintenance staff, as well as the teachers for their patience following construction and renovation. Additionally, he shared his hopes for the upcoming year for the parents and students of the South Newton School Corporation.
“Although we are back, we are in school, we are face-to-face, I do ask everybody - parents, students, teachers - be patient. It’s not going to be perfect,” said Hall. “We’ve already run into some struggles. This year is not going to be perfect. We must remain patient, and we must remain supportive of each other. At the end of the day, we go back to the Rebels family, united we grow, but I just want everyone to know that we will have hurdles. We will jump over them, but it’s not going to be perfect. I just want everyone to bear with us.”