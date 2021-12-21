In her report to the board last Monday, South Newton Elementary Principal, Amber Dargo (formerly DeYoung), praised the Christmas programs, the Giving Tree coordination and efforts, and her staff for all of their work in wrapping up the semester.
“The Christmas program was so precious. Rudolph was definitely the crowd favorite,” said Dargo.
She then explained that during the song, the kids turned around, put on red noses, and delightfully surprised the audience. Dargo thanked the specials team (art, music, PE) for their coordination of the event, and especially Beth Moore who prepared multiple programs simultaneously.
Dargo went on to express her gratitude for the donors and sponsors who participated in the Giving Tree program, which was organized by Laura Zak. Special thanks were offered to the Jasper-Newton Foundation, Kim Cripe, and Travis Duncan with Sacred Apple Tattoo. As a result of these endeavors, many Newton County community families will have a nicer Christmas.
Sherri Cripe, with Purdue University, presented an anti-bullying program for the upper elementary students in early December. Dargo said that it empowered students to stand up against bullying, and educated them about cyber safety as well.
Ryan Smith was also complimentary about Christmas programs at the high school, and thanked Kasey Rogers-Anderson for the nice Christmas concert. He additionally offered his thanks to Cheryl Link, Beth Moore, and Jennifer Kindig for the Christmas production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”
Other high school celebrations are for the Cyber Patriot teams, sponsored by Angie Rhoads, and the Lilly scholarship recipients: Alyssa Vena, Alexxys Standish, and Alex Kindig. Smith offered his appreciation to Laura Robbins for helping students become better leaders.
Superintendent Casey Hall addressed recent COVID quarantine matters, voicing a plea to families. “If your child is sick, please keep them home,” said Hall. He continued, saying that by keeping sick kids home, more kids are kept in school. He requested help from parents to keep as many kids in school as possible.
Hall concluded his comments by wishing all families a safe and happy Christmas and looks forward to seeing everyone again in 2022.