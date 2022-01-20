KENTLAND - The Information Technology students of South Newton High School competed in the national cybersecurity competition sponsored by the Air Force Association, earning multiple accolades and two state awards.
South Newton’s Information Technology class is led by Angie Rhoads, who has previously led teams to championship wins. Rhoads has previously shared her teaching approach, which she said is “to inspire a love for learning which hopefully enables the student to pursue more knowledge.”
The National Youth Cyber Defense Competition is an initiative of the CyberPatriot program, sponsored by the Air Force Association. CyberPatriot is the National Youth Cyber Education Program created by the Air Force Association to inspire K-12 students toward careers in cybersecurity or other science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines critical to the nation's future.
The National Youth Cyber Defense Competition is the nation’s largest cyber defense competition that puts high school and middle school students in charge of securing virtual networks. The CyberPatriot program also hosts programs for elementary students, a senior citizen cyber safety initiative, and a Tech Caregivers program designed to encourage cyber-savvy volunteers to give back to their communities.
In the defense competition, teams have six hours during each online round to secure 3 to 4 compromised systems such as Windows 10, Server 19, Ubuntu and Debian. Teams also complete a Packet Tracer network configuration simulation and a Cisco exam. Securing these systems provided by the competition allows the students to experience real world scenarios in a virtual environment.
In the first two rounds over 5,200 teams across the nation were divided into three tiers based upon the teams’ skill level. South Newton had one all 11th grade team rank Platinum for their second year in a row. Three teams ranked Gold (including one all freshman team), and an all freshman team ranked silver. (Platinum=expert, Gold=advanced and Silver=beginner).
The last round of the season was the State round. The teams competed against other Indiana teams within their ranked tiers for state awards and a chance to compete in the semi-final round! Teams 0102 and 0092 received State awards and team 0102 qualified for the National Semi-Final round. Although the Platinum team did not qualify for semi-finals this year, they still outranked all Gold and Silver teams.
More information is available at www.uscyberpatriot.org