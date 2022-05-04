KENTLAND - South Newton’s school board president, Amanda Berenda, expressed her appreciation, along with that of the entire school board and administration, in reference to the numerous donations by several local businesses. Community entities generously support a variety of programs at the school, many of which would not be sustainable without their philanthropic contributions.
Amber Dargo, elementary school principal apprised the board of the activity taking place in the elementary school. They are completing iLearn testing which impacts everyone in the building. Dargo expressed how proud she was of students and staff for remaining calm and positive throughout the process. She also gave the board several dates for upcoming awards, presentations, and celebrations. The fourth grade book project displays will take place on May 17 and 18. The fifth grade celebration and graduation will take place on May 19, and the elementary field day will take place on the last day of the school year.
Tansey Mulligan, middle school principal, segued into her report by first talking about the 5th grade visitation to the middle school. She then reported on the iLearn testing and praised her performance based learning team for their creative engagement of students following the testing sessions each day. Students were able to create their own zoo, take a ‘road trip’ and had to ‘survive’ on an island.
Mulligan also mentioned the fantastic science fair that took place the previous week. Upcoming middle school dates to remember are: Book Fair – May 2-13, Health Fair (sponsored by Step Ahead and Newton County Extension) – May 13, and the spring Concert and Art Show – May 15th.
Superintendent Casey Hall circled back to the donations and said how appreciative he is of the more than $8,000 that was donated just in April. He addressed the iLearn tests and commented that he hopes the state remembers what kids have been through the last few years and factors that into their accountability.
With administrative appreciation days around the corner, and teacher and nurse appreciation week the first week of May, Hall thanked his office team, Marci Hall and Kim Wright, for taking care of him and 150 employees. Hall also quipped that every day should be teacher appreciation day! He expressed his pride in his employees for their work for the students.
Board president Amanda Berenda thanked all teachers, administrators, office staff, nurses, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, aides, librarians, and custodial/maintenance staff.