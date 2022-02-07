KENTLAND - For the month of January in 2022, the South Newton Future Farmers of America (FFA) held a community food drive for the entire school corporation.

This food drive allowed students to gather food and resources to donate to the Kentland Food Bank. The Kentland Food Bank is a nonprofit that provides food, hygiene, and household items to those living in the Kentland area.

“We do it about every year,” said Matthew Armbruster, the FFA advisor for South Newton. “We did one last year, and we may not have had one the year before due to COVID. It’s usually an annual event as long as nothing happens.”

The community service activity allowed for all students of South Newton to get involved in helping their community and it was a huge success. Students were able to donate 1,545 food items and $72.

“It’s a pretty typical response,” said Armbruster. “I think we looked at last year’s, and 1500 items is about our average.”

The classrooms that donated the most to this drive were given coupons for free pizzas from Monical’s for the students within the winning class. For the 2022 drive, Rose Acre Farms of Brook donated the funds for the prizes.

“To use some terminology: in the high school, our homerooms are called “prides;” in the middle school, our homerooms are called “advisories;” and in the elementary we do it by each grade-level teacher,” explained Armbruster. “At each level, whichever class brings in the most was given free pizza coupons from Monical’s. Rose Acre donated the money this year, and we go get the coupons from Monical’s to give to the teachers. The kids can then use them for free pizza.”

“South Newton FFA wants to thank Rose Acre for sponsoring the prizes for the winning classrooms this year,” he said.

The South Newton FFA chapter focuses on community involvement, working throughout the year to help those in need within the community. This ranges from hosting the agricultural day for elementary students at South Newton, participating in Toys for Tots drives, holding community donation breakfasts, and much more.

Over the years, South Newton has accumulated eight State Officers. Their jackets as well as their officer pictures are displayed in the South Newton Athletic Department.