KENTLAND - In the fall of 2009, the current Class of 2022 was just entering kindergarten at South Newton. The corporation administration building was nearing completion on the school campus, with the pouring of the outside walkways one of the few remaining tasks. For some added fun (and nostalgia), the kindergarten students all placed their handprints in the wet concrete at the east end of the sidewalk. Last Thursday, these same students, the soon to be graduates of the Class of 2022, revisited their old handprints and made some additional memories. Though the handprints have faded, the smiles and futures for the members of that class are vibrant and strong. Best wishes to all graduates this year!
South Newton Class of 2022: then and now
- By Jen Kindig NCE Correspondent
-
-
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.