NEWTON COUNTY - In their home court conference game against the North Newton Spartans on September 7, the South Newton Lady Rebels pulled another victory for their 2021 season, bringing their win-loss ratio to 12:1.
The Lady Spartans put up a good fight in the first set, but the Lady Rebels managed a 25-19 win. As the match went on, they only furthered their lead, winning the second set with a score of 25-14 and the third with a score of 25-9.
The Lady Spartans currently stand at a win-loss ratio of 4:7.