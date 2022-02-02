GOODLAND - On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 12:27pm, Newton County 9-1-1 received reports of a single vehicle roll over crash on SR 55 near CR 1300S (about 3 miles north of Goodland).
A 27 year old Fowler man was found to have been ejected from the vehicle. He was transported by Newton County EMS where he was then flown to a trauma center. The driver’s name will not be released at this time.
Newton County Sheriff’s Office offers their thanks to the numerous motorists that stopped at this scene to assist.
During this time of year, there are many occasions where the roads may be clear and dry in one area but there are patches that become snow and/or ice covered. Please use caution when driving during this time of year.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Newton County 9-1-1, Goodland Fire, Newton County EMS, and Lutheran Air.