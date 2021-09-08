NEWTON COUNTY - Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is making her way to Newton County on her statewide listening tour, speaking with county government officials about voting.
Sullivan has maintained a strong stance on the importance of voter registration and confidence in their officials since her appointment in March of 2021. This tour is just the latest in her efforts to reach out to local officials regarding voting practices.
“We’re increasing our communication and collaboration in the face of the noise from the capitol about voter fraud,” she said.
This tour began as an initiative to further education on the Indiana election process, as well as working on voter confidence and voter list maintenance. Since there are no regularly scheduled elections in 2021, Sullivan is taking the year as an opportunity to engage with all the areas of the secretary of state’s office.
“I think it’s extremely important to meet everyone in person, and we have 2021 as a runway for the election,” she said. “It’s a good way to review the elections and share each county’s goals and ambitions.”
Another focus of Sullivan’s tour is the public response to the H.R. 4 bill, which would introduce new federal oversight for state and federal elections. Sullivan and her collaborators have partnered with the Congressional district in this tour to push back on the bill.
According to the bill’s listing on Congress’s website, it would make states that have had multiple instances of voting rights violations subject to direct oversight by the federal government before the state would be able to make changes to their voting practices.
“Indiana has a stellar reputation nationally for voter integrity,” said Sullivan. “H.R. 4 would take away the states’ rights to run their own elections.”
On September 7, Sullivan attended the annual Lincoln Day dinner, which was held at Fair Oaks Farms, and she will be returning next week to speak with the Newton County clerk’s office on new voting equipment and voter registration.