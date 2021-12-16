MOROCCO - Santa’s Chefs, a volunteer group located in Morocco, is coming together to offer hot Christmas dinners to those in need in Newton County.
Members of the community come together to bring holiday cheer to their neighbors through volunteer service and giving, and Santa’s Chefs is yet another way Newton County is coming together this year.
A turkey dinner is being prepared for members of the community, to be delivered to people’s homes or served in the Beaver Township Community Center in Morocco, from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. Members of the community are invited to participate, so no one has to eat alone this holiday season.
The dinner will consist of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, a roll or bread, and pie. Much of the food for the meal was purchased through Murphy’s Food King in Kentland.
“It’s just a bunch of people, mostly from Morocco, who give up their entire week of Christmas to do this,” explained Colleen Clifton. “They buy almost all of their food from us, including the turkeys, and they make an entire turkey dinner. They’re delivered hot to families or individuals on Christmas Day. I actually help deliver here in Kentland, and the food is hot, just prepared. The people get a hot Christmas meal delivered to them; it’s awesome.”
Those who are in need of a Christmas dinner this season are invited to get a form from Murphy’s Food King or print it off of the Newton County Community Services Facebook page. Further information regarding submission can be found on the forms.