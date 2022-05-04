ROSELAWN - The Roselawn Little League opening was a community success, with close to 450 people in attendance.
The American Legion post 238 led the way for the opening parade with the Roselawn Little League colors flying, followed by the Lincoln Township fire department.
The opening day pitches were thrown by Brienne Hooker of the Jasper-Newton Foundation for softball and D.A.R.E. officer Shannon Cothran of the Newton County Sheriff's Department.
The opening ceremony closed with the acknowledgment of the decades of volunteer work on the part of Judy Mulloy, who has worked with the Roselawn Little League for over 30 years. With her friends and family in attendance, Mulloy was presented with the new sign for the field concessions' stand, renaming it the "Judy Mulloy Concessions," in her honor. Mulloy has been a volunteer through her children's little league years and now as her grandchildren step up to the plate.