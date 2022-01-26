On Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, Newton County 9-1-1 received information from Iroquois County Communications (ICOM) about an elderly male from their area. The man’s family was trying to locate him due to some medical concerns. They believed he may have been in the southern Lake County/northern Newton County area.
Newton County Dispatch gave a prompt “attempt to locate” dispatch. Within 11 minutes, a Newton County Deputy spotted the vehicle and made traffic stop.
Newton County Emergency workers did not request recognition for their efforts, attributing it to "just doing our job;" however, the Newton County Sheriff's Office acknowledges their efforts and offers their thanks and congratulations for a job well done. Between the work of a quick and concise dispatch, behind-the-scenes work, and quick officer response, the missing individual was located and secured within 11 minutes.
Newton County Sheriff's Office offers specific thanks to ICOM, Newton County Dispatchers Ashley Cook and Emily Fellmy, and Newton County Deputy Steve Scheckel.